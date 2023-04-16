Obituary: Maelíosa Stafford – Galway-born actor, educator and former Druid Theatre artistic director

Maelíosa Stafford, who died suddenly in Australia on April 10, aged 66, was an inspiring, energetic and imaginative actor, director and educator who played a pivotal role in Galway’s award-winning Druid Theatre Company.

“An essential part of the Druid story, gone way too soon,” is how Druid co-founder and artistic director Garry Hynes has described him.

“He was a terrific character actor and exceptionally talented as a director, forging one of Druid’s greatest successes by commissioning and subsequently directing At the Black Pig’s Dyke by Vincent Woods,” Hynes said.

That production toured major theatre festivals across the globe.

Stafford’s many other productions included Martin McDonagh’s The Lonesome West, which won several Olivier awards on London’s West End and was nominated for four Tony awards on New York’s Broadway.

Colleagues in Australia, where Stafford lectured, directed, acted and co-founded O’Punsky’s Theatre Company, have also paid tribute to his role and influence.

Stafford had theatre “in his DNA”, friends have said, as he and his siblings, Órfhlaigh, Fionnuala, Conall and Ruairí, were virtually reared in An Taibhdhearc, the national Irish language theatre in Galway.

Their parents, Sean and Máire Stafford, were heavily involved in acting, directing, design and An Taibhdhearc’s board.

After he left school in Coláiste Iognáid, Maelíosa trained as a fisherman in Killybegs, Co Donegal. He signed up with a trawler skipper in Galway but it didn’t work out, and he registered for commerce at University College Galway (UCG).

There, he became involved with An Cumann Dramaíochta, the college’s Irish language theatre group, poet Mary O’Malley remembers.

“It was at a time when Dramsoc was thriving, and Garry Hynes was astonishing town and gown with productions of startling energy and inventiveness,” she said.

“There was a fabulous bubbling up of vitality... and a spirit of risk and experimentation, buoyed up by support from the ordinary people of the town, and Maelíosa, with his early experience in An Taibhdhearc and his remarkable patience was an important part of that growing confidence to try things out.”

He never finished his degree, as Hynes recalled of his decision to join Druid. “One winter’s evening in the 1970s, Maelíosa put his shoulder underneath a load of wood that the Druid lads were carrying from T Ó hUiginn [builders’ providers] in Shantalla down to the Fo’castle in Dominick Street,” he said.

Maelíosa had offered to help the lads, he recalled, and “continued to do just that through many decades, including meeting and marrying Carolyn in Australia and spending three years as artistic director of Druid in the early 1990s”.

Writer and broadcaster Vincent Woods said he first met Stafford in Sydney shortly before he was returning to take up the Druid artistic director post while Hynes was at the Abbey Theatre.

“Maelíosa lived, breathed and ate theatre, and he brought energy and imagination to rehearsals, where he was always open to other ideas,” he said.

Marie Mullen, Druid co-founder and ensemble member said Stafford was “a terrific actor” with a “brilliant comedic talent”, singling out his role as Junior in Tom Murphy’s Conversations on a Homecoming, and as Paddy in Bernard Farrell’s play I Do Not Like Thee, Doctor Fell.

After his term as Druid artistic director from 1991 to 1994, Stafford returned to Sydney, where he worked as an actor, director and in television.

He founded O’Punksky’s Theatre in Sydney with Patrick Dickson and John O’Hare, and directed its inaugural production of the Frank McGuinness play Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme.

He completed a post-graduate degree in performance studies at Sydney University and taught at several colleges, while returning to Ireland periodically. His most recent Druid collaboration was as Dada in Tom Murphy’s A Whistle in the Dark.

His last directing role in Galway was with Amhrán an Bhonnáin Bhuí in an Irish version of Woods’s play Song of the Yellow Bittern, which was staged in An Taibhdhearc in February, 2020.

President Michael D Higgins said Stafford’s death brought “a deep sense of loss and sadness across the community of theatre in Ireland and abroad”.

Maelíosa Stafford is survived by his wife Carolyn; his children Eoghan, Cian, Aelia and Benen, and grandchild Banjo, along with extended family.