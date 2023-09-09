Netflix star Danielle Galligan: ‘There’s an Irishness of being like, “Oh fans, I don’t have any fans!” But I don’t want to play them down’

As she prepares to take to the Abbey stage in her native Dublin, the ‘Shadow and Bone’ actor talks about false modesty, what it’s like working on a massive Netflix production, why she supports the SAG-AFTRA strike, and her relief that female actors are finally getting fully fleshed-out roles

Actress Danielle Galligan photographed at Dublin's Digital Hub. Picture: Frank McGrath

Kirsty Blake Knox Today at 03:30