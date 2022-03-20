My Cultural Life: writer, stage director and filmmaker John McIlduff

John McIlduff is the co-artistic director of Northern Ireland’s multimedia production company Dumbworld, and has written and directed The Scorched Earth Trilogy sound and screen installations with Irish National Opera, showing for free at Trinity College Dublin on Friday and Saturday.

BOOK: Small Things Like These

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan kept me in bed one Saturday morning, unable to get up until I’d finished it. This is beautiful, significant storytelling that squeezes so much of our fragile love and hidden shame into its 100 pages.

There’s a magic in it. You can feel something turn in your heart as the story unlocks. It makes you want to be the more courageous version of your self. I’m now diving back into everything in her back catalogue.

FILM: The Dance

Pat Collins is one of my favourite filmmakers and his new documentary The Dance is a rare thing: a brilliant work of art about the making of an amazing work art: the dance production MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan/Teac Damsa.

The spectator is invited into the creative process, floating in the rehearsal room as Keegan-Dolan, the dancers and musicians invent, improvise and craft the show. It’s pure cinema that captures the vulnerability and joy of creating collectively.

MUSIC: Night Tracks

Much of my work involves focused listening whether it is the development of new pieces of music that are part of my projects or getting to know the work of new songwriters and composers for future collaborations.

When it’s not for work I tune into Night Tracks on BBC Radio 3, which is co-hosted by the composer Hannah Peel. It’s an eclectic mix of music that always leaves me with something to dig deeper into.

FESTIVAL: Edinburgh Fringe

The cultural event I’m most looking forward to is Edinburgh Fringe this summer. I have missed starting the day with Belgian puppet shows and criss-crossing the city throughout the day to finish in a heap in front of a five-hour epic from the latest German wunderkind.

There really is nowhere else in the world where you can experience the concentration of performance, art and music.