My Cultural Life: author Jane Casey on what’s making her tick

Bestselling author Jane Casey features in ‘An Evening of Crime Writing’ at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry on July 10, as part of the West Cork Literary Festival that opens this Friday.

Book: The Belladonna Maze

“I’ve just been reading Sinéad Crowley’s terrific novel The Belladonna Maze. I love seeing a writer push the boundaries of the crime genre and this book includes a historical storyline about the Famine, a love story, and more than a hint of the supernatural, along with a gripping mystery.

“I’ve also been reading Marian Keyes’ Rachel, Again which I adored. She’s such an insightful writer – it’s the sort of book that makes you reconsider what really matters in life, even while you’re weeping with laughter. I was hooked by the family dynamics as well as the twisty plot.”

TV: Slow Horses

“I’m finishing work on a book so I’ve got stacks of things to watch, including Slow Horses, the adaptation of Mick Herron’s superb spy series on Apple TV. I can’t concentrate on TV dramas when I’m writing.

“I also want to watch Conversations with Friends (because Normal People was such a breath of home during lockdown), and Derry Girls is my post-book treat.

“The last film I loved was The Lost City, a very accurate and hilarious representation of how writers suffer when they have to leave the house. We’re not suited to the real world.”

Podcast: Wild Boys

“I’m addicted to true crime podcasts, of course. Wild Boys is a charming mystery about brothers who turned up in a small Canadian town claiming to have escaped the wilderness. I enjoyed Texting Keith Olbermann by the BBC’s Ros Atkins – quirky and offbeat, about the nature of friendship.

"I was lucky to be a guest on What’s in the Water, hosted by Sinead Moriarty and Anna McPartlin – an absolutely fascinating series featuring Irish women writers.”

Art: Giacometti

Video of the Day

“This summer I’m planning to see the Giacometti exhibition at the National Gallery, and to visit MoLI to celebrate 100 years of Ulysses. I wish I was going to the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, but I’m going to be at the Theakston’s Old Peculier Crime-Writing Festival in Harrogate.”