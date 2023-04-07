‘My agent asked me to dress as a Pot Noodle’ – Simon Delaney on the harsh realities of a career in showbiz

The actor, director, TV presenter, writer and cook discusses his powerhouse work ethic and a new role in Arthur Miller’s The Price

With a multi-hyphenate career as an actor, director, TV presenter, writer and cook, Simon Delaney is what you might call a grafter. The all-round creative powerhouse is well known for his high-octane energy, but it’s only when we meet, on a Friday morning at the Gate Theatre in Dublin, that the sheer scale of his prolificacy comes to light.