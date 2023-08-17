Mother Of All The Behans review: Imelda May works hard to embody Mrs Behan, another brave Dub

3Olympia, Dublin until August 26

​Imelda May is making her acting debut in this solo show and what she faces is a very difficult task. The play starts with Kathleen Behan as an old woman in bed, thinking back on her life. May’s attempts at capturing old age are uneasy. It is only when she hits the first song that her confidence emerges and she starts to exude some command. From this shaky start, she starts to claw her way into the part.