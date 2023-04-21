Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head review: sniggering adolescents empty their minds – and ours too

Beavis and Butt-Head. I just don’t get it, and I never did. They first appeared back in the 1990s, on MTV, and here they are again, in Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+), having still not aged a day.

Their appeal has always been based on their lack of appeal. They look awful, they sound awful (Mike Judge does their voices), they’re really stupid — particularly Beavis. They work in somewhere called Burger World, but not much. They live in a desolate suburbia which seems denuded of not just black or brown people but of all other humans, except for occasional old white people. Beavis and Butt-Head limp through the brightly coloured world of animation like two snails on a bouquet.

Only Beavis and Butt-Head could mistake a polling station for a pole dancing strip club — that’s in episode two. But there are, as there used to be in days of old, breaks of live action featuring real humans which appear on Beavis and Butt-Head’s television. The pair spend a lot of time watching television, which seems sort of strange, considering most teenagers now spend their time locked in their rooms looking at phones, tablets, computers; any screen but a TV. Beavis and Butt-Head are still on the couch; these days watching a lot of what might be YouTube, as well as their old staple, music videos.

Anyway, one live action sequence shows a clean-living young teenager who can shoot basketballs and frisbees into any sort of net you care to name, over a collection of obstacles you can hardly count. It’s very impressive. “Guess who’s been home schooled?” says Beavis (or Butt-Head).

So there are moments of real wit, and they usually come when you feel that you cannot go on with the self-conscious monotony of Beavis and Butt-Head for one minute longer.

Butt-Head is taller than Beavis; Beavis gets beaten up a lot; Butt-Head hits him frequently. What they want is sex and beer, and they are denied both, being too young to buy beer.

They are at their strongest when they are in situations where they don’t belong. Seeing as they don’t really belong anywhere, except on the couch, this leaves their creators a lot to play with.

B&B are sincerely delighted to be invited on a hunting trip and have an opportunity to handle a gun.

“What’ll we shoot?”

“Everything we see.”

They are less delighted to be taking a meditation class which is a punishment at their school, instead of detention.

“Can’t we just go to detention?” says Beavis (or Butt-Head).

The thing is, their po-faced instructor tells them, meditation is about emptying your mind.

Beavis and Butt-Head are way ahead on that one. They end up penetrating the astral plane (or whatever it is) and meeting Buddha, the Hindu god Ganesha, Jesus, Zeus and Bill Gates.

It is all pretty predictable once Beavis and Butt-Head reach enlightenment. “That cloud looks like a butt.”

One couldn’t help thinking about South Park, and its relentless energy, at this point.

But Beavis and Butt-Head may very well live forever, embodying our frustrations and low-life sniggering in a permanent adolescence. They have something; it’s just hard to say what it is.