Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head review: sniggering adolescents empty their minds – and ours too

Ann Marie Hourihane

Beavis and Butt-Head. I just don’t get it, and I never did. They first appeared back in the 1990s, on MTV, and here they are again, in Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+), having still not aged a day.

Their appeal has always been based on their lack of appeal. They look awful, they sound awful (Mike Judge does their voices), they’re really stupid — particularly Beavis. They work in somewhere called Burger World, but not much. They live in a desolate suburbia which seems denuded of not just black or brown people but of all other humans, except for occasional old white people. Beavis and Butt-Head limp through the brightly coloured world of animation like two snails on a bouquet.

