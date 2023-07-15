‘Micheal Flatley wanted an expensive car and a driver, to stay only in suites... he wanted a lot more money’

Riverdance co-creator John McColgan on the secret to the show’s longevity, his career at RTÉ and his fallings out with composer Bill Whelan and original star Michael Flatley

John McColgan. Picture: Frank McGrath

John Meagher

On the opening night of Riverdance’s latest residency at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin, I sit directly behind John McColgan and find myself almost as engrossed in his engagement with the show as I am with the ever-smiling dancers and musicians. 