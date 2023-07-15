‘Michael Flatley wanted an expensive car and a driver, to stay only in suites... he wanted a lot more money’
Riverdance co-creator John McColgan on the secret to the show’s longevity, his career at RTÉ and his fallings out with composer Bill Whelan and original star Michael Flatley
On the opening night of Riverdance’s latest residency at the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin, I sit directly behind John McColgan and find myself almost as engrossed in his engagement with the show as I am with the ever-smiling dancers and musicians.