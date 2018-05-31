Meet the new Sharon Rabbitte - here's the cast of The Snapper stage show in character
Opening night of the highly anticipated stage adaptation of The Snapper is just two weeks away and The Gate Theatre has revealed the cast in character.
The 1993 film, which was based on Roddy Doyle' best-selling novel, made The Snapper one of the most quoted films in the history of Ireland.
Directed by Stephen Frears it starred Tina Kelleher as Sharon Curley, a Dublin teenager who finds herself pregnant but refuses to reveal the identity of the father.
The brilliant Colm Meaney played her father Jimmy while the equally brilliant Ruth McCabe played her mum.
Dublin’s favourite family are coming to the Gate. Say hello to @SimonDelaneyEsq and @HildaFayActor as Jimmy and Veronica Rabbitte. The Snapper is due June 14th and tickets selling fast! Got yours yet? #GateSnapper #MeetTheRabbittes #HowiyehSharon pic.twitter.com/gUtnTAQB6N— Gate Theatre (@GateTheatreDub) May 25, 2018
The stage show has some serious boots to fill but Simon Delaney and Hilda Fay are looking great in character, as is the new Sharon, Lir student Hazel Clifford.
The play draws from the book rather than the movie, obviously, so there are some subtle differences. The family are the Rabbittes now, not the Curleys, for example.
Howyeh Sharon! Say hello to our Sharon Rabbitte. The Snapper is due June 14th. Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/gWvl3e1yqA #GateSnapper #MeetTheRabbittes #HowyehSharon pic.twitter.com/henctviLag— Gate Theatre (@GateTheatreDub) May 25, 2018
The Snapper runs from June 14 to September 1 at the Gate Theatre, which "sits right next door to the Rotunda Hospital where Sharon’s baby ‘the snapper’ is born…".10 tweets that prove just how much we love 'The Snapper', which aired again last night
Meet Darren and the twins. We’ve got an amazing cast of kids sharing these roles and causing mayhem in the Rabbitte household. Book now at https://t.co/gWvl3e1yqA#GateSnapper #MeetTheRabbittes #HowyehSharon pic.twitter.com/ex5OR258El— Gate Theatre (@GateTheatreDub) May 25, 2018
