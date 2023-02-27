| 6.1°C Dublin

Manifest at Project Arts Centre review: Poking masculinity with a theatrical stick

Manifest at The Cube, Project Arts Centre, Dublin until March 4

Tobi Balogun, Fionn Foley and Dara Clear in Manifest. Photo by Ste Murray Expand
Ben Sullivan in Manifest. Photo by Ste Murray Expand

Katy Hayes

A group of men are set the task of inventing a young boy and giving him the tools he needs to survive masculinity. They argue, for example, about whether he needs a father at all, or will a mother suffice. They cajole the youngest member of the cast, Ben, into being the boy.

Manifest finds Brokentalkers taking the slippery topic of masculinity and subject it to their signature theatrical-analytical probing. The result is crammed with ideas but feels a little undercooked.

