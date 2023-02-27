Manifest at Project Arts Centre review: Poking masculinity with a theatrical stick

A group of men are set the task of inventing a young boy and giving him the tools he needs to survive masculinity. They argue, for example, about whether he needs a father at all, or will a mother suffice. They cajole the youngest member of the cast, Ben, into being the boy.

Manifest finds Brokentalkers taking the slippery topic of masculinity and subject it to their signature theatrical-analytical probing. The result is crammed with ideas but feels a little undercooked.

The show takes the shape of a workshop. We meet Tobi Balogun, Dara Clear, Fionn Foley and Ben Sullivan, who play performative versions of themselves. The workshop "facilitator" is Feidlim Cannon, who also co-directs with Gary Keegan. There are some fizzing theatrical ideas: Ben hides his soft toys in masculinity-induced shame, while the rest of the cast morph into life-sized teddy bears. Ben Sullivan in Manifest. Photo by Ste Murray

Ben Sullivan in Manifest. Photo by Ste Murray School bullying is played out in the mocking of one boy's poor drawing skills. The constant proximity of male violence is explored, and movement director Eddie Kay finds a striking style that hovers between dancing and fighting. The stage is shadowed by three giant mobile phone screens in Ger Clancy and Frank Sweeney's design. More could have been made of these. This show is part of a long-term project created by Fiona Whelan with Brokentalkers and Rialto Youth Project called What Does He Need? It's part art, part research and part social project; this manifestation in a theatre space is just one aspect of a multi-pronged approach. Lots of subjects are touched on: race, pornography, bullying, empathy, the first kiss; but there is a constant sense that we are covering too much ground with not enough depth. The race idea alone could have done with much more attention, but it's skittered rapidly over. The workshop participants establish their identities strongly at first, but their individuality ebbs away as the 60-minute show progresses. Masculinity is an urgent topic for exploration, but the show doesn't contain enough that is new or original. It's consistently interesting, but no real theatrical take-off.