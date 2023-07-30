Magnificent DruidO’Casey trilogy is the howl of our nation’s bloody birth

Theatre reviews

Marty Rea, Catherine Walsh, Aaron Monaghan and Bosco Hogan in The Plough and the Stars as part of DruidO'Casey. Photo by Ros Kavanagh.

Emer O'Kelly

Druid has chosen an image of Mick O’Dea’s haunting painting ‘Attention’ for the cover of its programme for the Druid O’Casey cycle. Taken from an old photograph, it features little boys in military uniforms, fully armed (with toy guns) standing to attention. O’Dea says they were probably the children of members of the Irish Volunteers, a bitter reminder of how children are moulded and indoctrinated by their parents’ views.