Looking at the Sun: Tame, lengthy farce lacks humour and imagination

LOOKING AT THE SUN Smock Alley Dublin

NEXT PLEASE

Viking Theatre Dublin

Perhaps the reason that an American play gets its world premiere in Dublin is that it’s not really good enough to get a US production? It’s a somewhat cruel speculation, but unfortunately it springs to mind after sitting through Looking at the Sun, an AboutFACE production at Smock Alley in Dublin.

Author Emily Bohannon puts a bunch of self-absorbed people in a weekend beach house supposedly reminiscent of east coast America. They are (of course) ill-assorted and looking for trouble, although their declared intention is to “have fun.”

For Tabitha, bored with her husband (understandably) that’s having a quickie. For Ronald it’s recreating his childhood by eating cotton candy (candy floss on this side of the pond) on the boardwalk. For Ronalda, also bored, it’s sleeping her way out of child-rearing exhaustion. You get the idea.

Added in round the edges is “serious” probing of the human psyche. |I kid you not; in a play that has the format of a very tame 1970s sex farce. Like: Bernie and Tabitha have fantasy children that they worry about. (I thought I heard Edward Albee, creator of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? turning in his grave).

Read More

And recently divorced Vaughn is following his therapist’s instructions by writing/speaking aloud letters to his future, as yet unmet, girlfriend. And he’s the one who gets the sofa bed, complete with filthy bedlinen from a previous tenant (hilarious: not.)

And invading from next door are Gay Michael and Straight Micheal, Australian friends since kindergarten, who have always house-shared while unsuccessfully seeking love. They’re currently touring America with that in mind.

And of course, there’s shouting and misunderstanding, panics over nothing, wildly funny (?) sequences of everyone stopping dead when the bell rings at 5pm in order to start drinking. Oh, and handholding moody teenagers who aren’t moody at all, and seem a bit old for brother and sister handholding.

Video of the Day

Oh, and yes: frustrations get sorted and bonking gets going.

It actually has its moments in the second half, but needs the pen of a dramaturg who, if doing a good job would have cut Looking at the Sun by at least half.

Director Kathleen Warner Yeates fails to convey much humour. Much of the slapstick doesn’t come off, while in addition there’s an overall huge lack of imagination with set pieces of dialogue delivered in the straightline format across the stage.

And while the cast are visibly straining to do their best, there’s a sense that they don’t really have a combined purpose.

Also, while budgets are a perennial problem for “fringe of the fringe” companies like AboutFACE, a bit of imaginative lighting could have improved on Kathyann Murphy’s thin and shaky cardboard-like set of a single wide panel.

Looking at the Sun is at Smock Alley until September 3, and then transfers to the Civic in Tallaght.



Aisling O’Mara’s Next Please played in St Stephen’s Green last summer as part of Bewley’s Cafe Theatre walkabout season. Now it’s been moved into the theatre, with a 50pc cast change.

It’s substantially different this time round, but hardly less entertaining. Joe is a checkout operator in Tesco, with a healthy lesbian sex life following the break-up of her short marriage.

Expand Close Hazel Clifford and Aisling O’Mara in ‘Next Please’ playing at the Viking Theatre in Dublin. Picture by Michael-David McKernan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hazel Clifford and Aisling O’Mara in ‘Next Please’ playing at the Viking Theatre in Dublin. Picture by Michael-David McKernan

Melissa is a nurse, dumped two years earlier by her (male) fiance with heartbreak rearing its head again as she hears of the birth of his baby in his new relationship. Tentatively, they’ve arranged to meet on a bandstand following an in-store flirtation. They’re both tough cookies, but still prepared to be tremulously hopeful.

What follows is a sure-fire cracker of a comedy crossed with latter-day wisdom on manoeuvring through our modern day bewilderment. There are at least three incipient rows, a couple of burgeoning misunderstandings, a lot of self-deprecation... and underneath a desperate search for connection. This is a wise as well as a funny little play.

Hazel Clifford has replaced Sarah Morris as Joe, with the author retaining the role of Melissa. It changes the balance, with director Iseult Golden allowing Clifford a more aggressive interpretation than that of her predecessor; it adds up to a less certain outcome and an overall increase in seriousness.

But it’s still a fairly undiluted delight in Andrew Murray’s set, lit by Colm Maher.