Letters of a Country Postman: John B Keane adaptation brings us back to the future post haste

If I said this show is about the spread and control of information; about how shady folk use devious methods in surveillance of ordinary people; about how hunger for communication and information forms a major impetus in life; about how the gatekeepers of this information are figures of high status in the community, you would think I was describing an up-to-the-minute play about the internet.

I’m not, but this is an accurate description of John B Keane’s Letters of a Country Postman, originally a humorous novella published 45 years ago, here adapted and directed by Sophie Motley. The contemporary parallels are there in this production, not least in the design by Pai Rathaya, which features a rope-made web with letters pegged on.

But while the tech-world elements are identified in the director’s note, not enough is done with them in the production to punch home this rather extraordinary feature of Keane’s writing.

The storytelling style mixes narration with dialogue, vividly creating the oddballs who populate the townland of Ballyfee. Performer Madi O’Carroll is supremely versatile: vampy seductress one minute, nosy postmistress steaming open letters the next. Chloe O’Reilly segues from deserted wife to gormless rookie postman with great style; her drunken postman-with-a-bugle is a highlight. Tadhg Hickey is best known for his funny internet sketches, but in the central part of Mocky Fondoo he feels too subdued. Musician Danny O’Mahony plays the accordion splendidly throughout, adding a layer of buzzy folk energy. He tells a fascinating origin story about one of his instruments. The show climaxes with a high-energy céilí: the cast dance and the audience get in on the act, learning a song.

This is Motley’s first directing gig since taking up the position as artistic director of The Everyman. It is a complex attempt to simulate both the past and the present. This show will certainly appeal to a traditional audience — it is witty, heartfelt and highly entertaining. It will suit tourists with its rich folk-drama values. But in inflecting the work towards a newer audience, more boldness is needed. There is a comforting safety in looking back, but John B Keane, in his time, always had a sharp eye on the future.

Youthful boozing is great fun until it isn’t

I Could Have Been a Dancer at The New Theatre, Dublin

until Saturday, October 20

This solo show written by Seán Tanner provides a glimpse into the mind of the young aimless male. Shane emerges from school an academic failure and teams up with his mate Ger, a college drop-out, for a life of daytime work-drudgery and night-time drinking, with occasional hallucinogens thrown in.

Youthful partying is full of frenzied fun, until he starts finding himself “crawling with invisible rats” in the morning.

The title refers to a childhood talent for Michael Jackson-style dancing, the only time in his life that Shane ever felt he excelled.

Actor David Greene is appealing as this lost specimen of young manhood. Compositions by Sean Kobina play throughout, an impressive array of mood-altering electronic music, ranging from a high-energy techno to beguiling hallucinogenic sounds. Director Michelle Lucy judges the levels of emotion well as Shane descends into his state of extreme distress, and this is quite moving. But while the play conveys the pain of drinking to the point of being suicidal, it never finds any real insight into the condition.

What we get is a chronicling of the experience, much of it stylishly written; what is missing is illumination. An outburst at his mother feels odd and unmotivated. We see Shane suffer, and he evokes our sympathy, but we never really get to know him at all.