King by Fishamble review: It takes one to tango in story of an oddball’s damaged life

Fishamble, the New Play Company, are the pioneers of the genre of actor/writers creating shows for themselves, and Pat Kinevane is a master at it. His writing perfectly exploits his distinctive talents as an actor: a virtuosic theatricality and a comic instinct combined with a unique ability to generate intimacy with the audience.

His shows all focus on an oddball character, a quirky and socially ostracised person, often with mental health problems. Here we meet Luther, so named because he was born shortly after the assassination of Martin Luther King. Luther is on anti-psychotic medication and is barely keeping it together as he shepherds his old dad through a final illness in the nursing home. The other “king” referenced in the show is Elvis; Luther occasionally performs incognito as an Elvis impersonator.

The story is told in a Cork idiom and sensibility — the archetypal Sisyphus is pushing his boulder up Patrick’s Hill in Cork city. Luther’s life unfolds: the cold marriage of his parents, his influential granny Bee Baw, a great humiliation of his youth. Pawdy, a voice in his head, possibly an ancestor, speaks to him of the dastardly Brits — this Irish race-memory trauma is becoming a frequent theme in recent solo shows. There is also a friend who works in the chemist, a foul-mouthed good-hearted Dub named Indira, named after the Indian leader. Indira leaves several funny phone messages, voiced by Hilda Fay, who is a maestro at this sort of thing. Jim Culleton directs with excellent attention to detail. The show is shaped using the tango dance, which Luther learned from his ballroom-dancing parents; it represents both passion and loneliness. He dances alone in expressive sequences choreographed by Kristina Chaloir and Julian Brigatti. Denis Clohessy’s inventive sound design makes a major contribution to shaping Luther’s fractured mental state. This, Kinevane’s fifth show of this type, follows in the well-established furrow of its predecessors. It appears Kinevane and Culleton have hit on a formula that works and are pressing repeat. This is not to say there is no new story here, there clearly is, and the skill, labour and ingenuity involved is still impressive, if familiar. But artists need to grow and change. And for a habitual watcher of Fishamble and Kinevane, there is plenty to enjoy here, but no surprises. ​