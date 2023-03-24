independent

King by Fishamble review: It takes one to tango in story of an oddball’s damaged life

Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire until March 26, then Siamsa Tíre, Tralee (April 1), Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny (April 14), Ramor Theatre, Cavan (May 5), Theatre Royal Waterford (June 1) and The Everyman, Cork (June 9-10)

Close

Pat Kinevane in Fishamble's King. Photo by Maurice Gunning

Katy Hayes

Fishamble, the New Play Company, are the pioneers of the genre of actor/writers creating shows for themselves, and Pat Kinevane is a master at it. His writing perfectly exploits his distinctive talents as an actor: a virtuosic theatricality and a comic instinct combined with a unique ability to generate intimacy with the audience.

His shows all focus on an oddball character, a quirky and socially ostracised person, often with mental health problems. Here we meet Luther, so named because he was born shortly after the assassination of Martin Luther King. Luther is on anti-psychotic medication and is barely keeping it together as he shepherds his old dad through a final illness in the nursing home. The other “king” referenced in the show is Elvis; Luther occasionally performs incognito as an Elvis impersonator.

