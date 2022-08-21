Jupiter prefers blondes in Opera Collective’s bombshell take on Handel’s Semele

Semele Kilkenny Arts Festival and touring to the Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire

Sending up a work of art is a dangerous occupation. It requires tact, intelligence and good taste if it is to work. And sometimes even then, it doesn’t.

But in the 21st century, a yarn about a love affair between a god and a mortal which ends both happily and unhappily is fairly hard to swallow. On the other hand, when it’s a Handel opera that began life as an oratorio and didn’t work that way, you have at least to give it a chance.

Hence, a director putting his tongue firmly in his cheek but never letting go of his entirely mortal sense of humour and empathy with tragedy can carry the day.

Enter Patrick Mason and Opera Collective with a new production of Handel’s Semele.

‘Watch me turn into Marilyn Monroe,’ she said

The story is that the beautiful mortal Semele has been seduced by Jupiter, god of fire. So she spurns her mortal intended, Athamas, to the fury of her father Cadmus, King of Thebes.

To protect her (and keep the affair going), Jupiter carries her off to Arcadia, along with her sister Ino, where the girls understandably feel a bit outclassed. Semele stamps her pretty foot, and demands to become immortal as well, and to see Jupiter in his immortal form: fire. Big mistake!

The demand is triggered at the suggestion of Juno, Jupiter’s wife, who doesn’t fancy Semele – in mortal or immortal form – in the marital bed. Juno has invoked the assistance of Somnus, god of sleep – and Semele is reduced to ashes when her wish to see the all-consuming fire of her lover. is granted. Nasty!

Finally, Ino returns to earth carrying her sister’s ashes, where Semele’s death is mourned by all. But the future is safe – there was a lovechild, Bacchus, god of wine and revelry, so there can be great rejoicing after all. And things end up with all concerned goo-ing dotingly over baby Bacchus.

Mason has chosen to transpose the piece to a glamorous setting of Hollywood in the 1960s, suggested simply and perfectly in Paul Keogan’s set.

The lighting is on a scale cleverly suited to the limitations of the small stage in the Watergate Theatre – since the stage must also accommodate orchestra and chorus (the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, and the Belfast early music ensemble Sestina).

It’s achieved with an Art Deco reveal, and costumes by Catherine Fay: the chorus in chic 1960s suits and perky hats straight off Sunset Boulevard. Semele is costumed as the immortal Marilyn.

Monroe’s one-time husband Arthur Miller wrote in his autobiography of them once walking down Madison Avenue in New York – she incognito, without make-up and her hair in rollers. “Watch me turn into Marilyn Monroe,” she said to him, before heads slowly started turning.

In the opera, Kelli-Ann Masterson dons heels and a vamp gown to replace the white bathrobe she first appears in, as she petulantly demands her own immortality from her lover. She becomes an incarnation of Monroe, and it’s quite an achievement.

Nor does she fail musically: her mastery of the score is magnificent, although the overall approach throughout is inclined to ignore Baroque intricacies. But at least it’s consistent from all.

Tenor Andrew Gavin adds to his growing reputation as Jupiter, and he doubles as Apollo in the final scene, displaying tenderness combined with power throughout.

Counter tenor Gerben van der Werf is Athamas, the scorned suitor, in a perfectly judged performance, and mezzo Dominica Williams doubles with musical force and performative power as both Ino and the venomous Juno. Soprano Jade Phoenix is a vibrant Iris, her sidekick, and bass Fionn Ó hAlmhain steps out of the chorus as the High Priest.

But the comic turn of the evening (allied to a truly magnificent musical presence) comes from bass Edward Hawkins as the drooping, sleepy Somnus. I just wished he had a teddy bear to complete the picture.

Andrew Griffiths took over at very short notice from conductor Christian Curnyn (need you ask why?) and both he and the Akademie responded valiantly to each other.

There were no surtitles, which was a pity for a piece where the narrative complications do need a bit of explaining to aid suspension of disbelief. That is not in any way intended to deprecate the great William Congreve’s original libretto.

‘Semele’ has ended in Kilkenny but will play at the Pavilion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire on September 2-3