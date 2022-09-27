Joyce’s Women at the Abbey Theatre: Edna O’Brien creates a singular portrait of the artist

Edna O’Brien might be the ultimate Joyce’s woman: she has used him as a lodestar throughout her literary career, neither daunted by his dominance nor intimidated by his bawdiness. This Abbey Theatre and Eilene Davidson production for the Dublin Theatre Festival will appeal to the unshrinking audience of Joyce enthusiasts; another view of their great hero.

James Joyce loved women, and many women loved him. We meet his mother May, his wife Nora, his daughter Lucia, and his lover Martha Fleischmann; each deliver their perspectives as they orbit the great man. Dublin street-poet Zozimus sings ballads and Joyce’s brother Stanislaus provides another view, including one from Ireland.

The shattering tragedy of Lucia’s mental illness dominates. Genevieve Hulme Beaman is excellent as Lucia, both unmanageable and endearing. Her modern dance is beautifully choreographed by Justine Doswell. Nora and Lucia fight bitterly as they each jealously guard their special relationships with James. Nora wields the weapon of parental authority; Lucia fights back with the weapon of madness — there is no winner.

Stephen Hogan is a neat and tightly-wound Joyce, a flesh and blood man struggling with a mentally ill adult child. Bríd Ní Neachtain captures Nora’s pragmatic and down-to-earth quality, but lacks any hint of the exotic.

Stephen Hogan as James Joyce with Bríd Ní Neachtain as Nora Barnacle. Photo by Ros Kavanagh

Stephen Hogan as James Joyce with Bríd Ní Neachtain as Nora Barnacle. Photo by Ros Kavanagh

Conall Morrison’s direction has some splendid touches: at one point letters start fluttering around the stage, copious clouds of them billowing about. Prostitutes and street-women appear as shadowy projections on a red curtain, fighting for space in the tumult of Joyce’s mind. There is a foray into film for a segment where Lucia is in a mental hospital. Mouths projected on to fragments of Sabine Dargent’s fractured mirrored set provide street-voices.

Occasionally the script falls into the trap of exposition, but never so far that it cannot climb back out. And dramatically it is too episodic. But for all its flaws, it provides a singular biographical view of James Joyce, his literary achievements juggled alongside the intensity of his real life. And while Joyce may have loved all these women represented on the stage, the primary love affair here is between Edna O’Brien herself and the ghost of a literary hero.