Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: revival glows with Seventies sass and spangles

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin until August 27

Linzi Hateley and ensemble in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo by Tristram Kenton Expand

Linzi Hateley and ensemble in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Photo by Tristram Kenton

Katy Hayes

The 1970s are alive and well on the stage of the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. There is nothing in this touring London Palladium production that wouldn’t feel at home in the decade that taste forgot. This musical, full of catchy tunes, is based on the story of Joseph, son of Jacob, from the Book of Genesis. It was created as a school show by writer Tim Rice and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber when they were barely out of their teens. A 35-minute version had its professional premiere in 1972, and it grew legs during that decade.

Linzi Hateley plays The Narrator, initially appearing as a sort of school teacher, telling the kids an Old Testament bible story: Jacob favours Joseph over his 11 other sons, thus awakening their jealousy so they sell him into slavery in Egypt. Hateley’s performance is totally tongue-in-cheek. The entire show is simultaneously sending itself up and glorifying itself: a 2020s’ cynical self-consciousness overpowered by 1970s’ spangles and party poppers.

