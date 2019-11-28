Jack Butler Yeats painting makes €1.7m in 'white glove sale'

A painting by renowned Irish artist Jack Butler Yeats sold for €1.7m at auction.

Reverie had a guide price of up to €700,000 and was auctioned by Dublin-based Whyte's in association with Christie's auction house ahead of the sale.

The painting, one of five by Jack Butler Yeats up for sale, was from a collection of works from the Irish revolutionary Ernie O'Malley.

Comprised of 100 lots, also including early sketches by Yeats and work by the artists Mainie Jellett, Evie Hone and Louis le Brocquy, the auction formed an anthology of Irish art from the early 1900s to the 1950s.

Ernie O'Malley was a leading political activist in Ireland from 1916-22, who went on to publish two books detailing his experiences.

"The auction grossed over €5.5m. Every single lot sold, making it a 'white glove sale', the term to define a 100pc sold rate at auction," a spokesperson for Whyte's said.

"The sale and international exhibitions provided an opportunity to discover O'Malley's private passion for art and the relationships he developed with artists he encountered in America and Ireland."

The 24in by 36in oil painting depicts a man reclining in a railway carriage.

His head rests on his hand in a melancholic pose. O'Malley acquired the painting from Yeats in 1945.

Yeats travelled by rail across Ireland extensively throughout his career.

It is a major subject in his paintings and in his writings.

Meanwhile, a Ferrari driven by former F1 world champion Michael Schumacher is set to be auctioned by Sotheby's, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend and has a guide price of €6.8m.

The Ferrari F2002 was driven by the world champion seven times and helped clinch victory for him in the Italian, Austrian and French GPs during the 2002 season.

Funds from the auction of the car will also be donated to the Keep Fighting foundation, formed by Schumacher's family.

Schumacher has been in a medically induced coma after a skiing accident in December, 2013.

He is currently receiving medical treatment and care at his home in Lake Geneva.

