‘It’s not okay to keep telling the same stories’ - Oonagh Murphy on drawing female roles out of JM Synge’s Playboy

Appalled and fascinated, the villagers flock to meet him, including a gaggle of teenage girls who give him eggs and butter and cake. A girl named Nelly gives him a boiled chicken (telling him to "feel the fat of that breast, Mister") and then she disappears.

"It's never mentioned in stage directions how she even gets off stage," says Murphy. "I thought wow, so Nelly was there, and now she's gone. Synge wrote her into one of the scenes, and then he just forgot about her. So there is something about that."

Murphy has forged a reputation as an advocate for minority voices, an artist who seems to only take on work that needs action. From directing plays almost exclusively by women to choosing material that tackles social justice, she has put politics on stage without forcing it down any throats.

This festival headline in the Gaiety, a co-production between the Lyric Theatre and Dublin Theatre Festival (DTF), is the first "big classic play" she has taken on, and it wasn't an obvious next step.

Is Synge's play not too "male, pale and stale" for an excitable contemporary audience?

"I wanted to find out what made people connect," says Murphy, on her morning walk through Belfast to rehearsals.

"It's quite a dark, ferocious play, when you get into it. I'm coming at it also as a young Irish lesbian woman. My lens on the world is going to be informed by who I am, and the experiences I've had."

Murphy, with an all-female creative team, has drawn out the female parts, including recasting some of the males, because usually this is a play about the playboy, who is usually played with Cillian Murphy-esque verve.

"The problem with the canon is the females are much smaller or they are just not there. The men get to show all that they've got," she says.

At the heart of the play, for Murphy, is a woman, Pegeen Mike, who is "trapped".

"She has no agency really, she's being bartered by two men, her father and this man she feels no affection for. That her story doesn't seem to be so important, is part of a society that considers young women's stories to be not very important."

That's how you end up with "female bit parts", she says. "Parts that are dispensable."

Murphy's own background, growing up in Greystones and studying at Trinity, is far from Synge's peasantry. As she puts it: "Anyone who lives close to the Dart line and can do drama classes on the weekends is pretty privileged."

Her first act of protest was in transition year when American troops entered Iraq and she led a walk out of her school in Greystones. She came to directing through her love of acting, as a keen participant in school musicals, or "probably a bit of a pain in the ass".

Studying drama and theatre studies at Trinity, she had to accept that she didn't see her life experience reflected in the texts she was reading.

"I think I got really, really angry, around the age of 21. The way that we make sense of ourselves is to read and to see and to hear people's stories. Basically, I was seeing this very, very narrow idea of society on our stages and on our screens. I thought, well, if this is affecting me in this way, it's definitely affecting other people even worse. And it's not okay that we continue to tell the same stories."

Studying the canon of great plays and then working for 18 months as an assistant director in the Abbey, she read and watched a lot of plays by men with traditional love stories. "I thought, okay, so that's just the way the world is. Then I thought, well it's not how my world is."

She co-founded Talking Shop Ensemble, making documentary theatre around social issues. Through the Abbey, she met the director Wayne Jordan, and the redoubtable ThisIsPopBaby and worked on the bold and bright Alice in Funderland.

"Finally we started to see queer characters, working-class characters, people of colour. And it was a stage that looked more like Ireland."

She went from the Abbey to the Donmar Warehouse in London and was one of the minority female directors in Druid's history to direct a show, Be Infants in Evil, in 2014. Later she directed Shelter for Druid, a play by Cristín Kehoe essentially about people coping with the housing crisis. When Selina Cartmell took over the Gate in 2017 she commissioned Murphy to directed two plays in a year, The Children and Tribes.

What makes Murphy unusual is that while she was on the rise, she co-founded collectives like Change of Address, which led workshops and devised plays with people in Direct Provision.

That led to founding an LGBT group for asylum seekers, and in 2017 she won the Jo Cox Award, named after the murdered British politician. She interviewed asylum seekers, together with Irish gay people who had moved abroad because they didn't feel welcome in Ireland, for her documentary play The Mouth of a Shark. That script is now with the Independent Film Company in London.

Murphy doesn't really see artistic work and activism as separate. "It's how my head hits the pillow at night," is how she puts it. "We need to constantly question how our societal internalised biases are manifested through work. I'm a woman who has gained one significant platform. I hope theatre can provoke conversation about gender, disability, class and race."

Early on, she promised her friends there would be "no mud and no shawls" in her version of Playboy. "We wanted to lift it out of the past because sometimes what can happen with a period piece is that people can say, 'that was back then, we live different lives now'."

Playboy will be a way to examine the economic margins and make this interesting today. The Co Mayo setting is resonant with many rural places in Ireland. "Places that have not benefited from any of the prosperity," Murphy says. "We have this very romantic idea of rural parts of Ireland… the Wild Atlantic Way… those places have been continuously undermined by successive economic depressions."

Willie White, artistic director of DTF, says JM Synge's play is such an important part of the story of Irish theatre, and its themes of identity, language and violence still resonate. "There hasn't been a significant production in Dublin since 2004 when, famously, there were two; one at the Abbey and one from Druid, starring Cillian Murphy," he says. "The type of projects Oonagh has worked on before mean that she will bring a fresh perspective to a production that will be faithful to Synge's play while liberating it from rigid ideas of how to stage an Irish classic."

Oonagh Murphy sees there is irony, in that Playboy is usually remembered for another kind of protest. When the Abbey Theatre erupted in anger at the opening night on January 26, 1907 it was because people considered it too explicit.

"The moment where they started to throw stuff at the stage was when Christy said [she paraphrases] 'I wouldn't give up Pegeen even if you presented me with a rake of females sitting in their shifts'. He's telling a story in which two Irish women were contending in their lusts."

"The image of the Gaelic warrior needed a chaste, subservient woman to complete the binary - who didn't have lusts beyond what she was supposed to. Women needed to be submissive and childbearing. They couldn't just be running after men who they fancied."

'The Playboy of the Western World' runs from September 24 to October 5 in the Gaiety Theatre, Dublin and transfers to the Lyric Theatre, Belfast from October 8 to November 2

Indo Review