Magic will be in the air in the capital this June when David Blaine arrives here for one night only.

Magic will be in the air in the capital this June when David Blaine arrives here for one night only.

It's no illusion - David Blaine to cast his spell on Dublin

The American magician, illusionist and stunt artist will take to the stage at Dublin's 3Arena on Saturday, June 8, as part of his first tour of Ireland and the UK.

Blaine's tour kicks off in Edinburgh on June 5 and will be followed by a string of dates, including two nights in London.

His one-man show is being billed as an "unforgettable interactive experience that both shocks and amazes".

Famed for his death-defying endurance acts, Blaine (45) has pushed the boundaries with some draw-dropping antics, including being buried alive in a clear coffin in New York for a week.

The following year he stood inside a six-ton block of ice for 63 hours with no food or sleep. In 2002, he spent 36 hours standing atop a 30-metre pillar without a safety net, and suffered concussion when he finally leapt from the 10-storey height into a pile of cardboard boxes.

He survived 73 hours with more than a million volts of electricity discharged at him continuously from Tesla coils.

Blaine also endured 44 days of starvation inside a glass box suspended by a crane near the River Thames in London.

At the age of 23, Blaine produced and directed his original television special Street Magic. His stage antics have also seen him enjoy sold-out performances across the US and Canada.

During his career, Blaine has performed for US presidents including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W Bush, and other international leaders and prominent figures such as Bill Gates, Stephen Hawking and Muhammad Ali.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 29, at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Herald