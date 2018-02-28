It's the musical you didn't know you wanted but now it's happening we don't know how it hasn't happened already.

It's the musical you didn't know you wanted but now it's happening we don't know how it hasn't happened already.

'It's Moulin Rouge with slow sets' - Copper Face Jacks: The Musical written by Paul Howard is coming this summer

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical, written by Ross O'Caroll Kelly creator Paul Howard, is coming to the Olympi Theatre from July.

"It's Moulin Rouge... with slow sets" apparently and is "about a girl from Kerry and a boy from Dublin" who meet in the legendary Dublin nightspot on the eve of a Dublin Kerry all Ireland Final. "A sweet Kerry girl, who’s moved to the big smoke for her dream job in The VHI, ends up falling head over her flat-shoes with a true blue Dublin team member" - we're sold.

Opening in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Thursday July 5, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is a celebration of the much-scorned but much-loved Dublin club. It comes from the gang behind ANGLO: The Musical and is written by Ross O'Carroll Kelly creator Paul Howard.

Speaking about the show Paul said, “Once you hear the name Copper Face Jacks: The Musical it’s impossible not to want to make it happen. We’ve been talking about it for a few years now so it’s brilliant to think in just a few months it will be up and running. I hope we can do this very special venue justice...whilst I also secretly dream of a day when this work is on the Leaving Certificate”. Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is the second in Paul Howard’s trilogy of puppet based musicals, with his third Dermot Bannon: The Opera due to open in a soon to be built Bannon designed glass box extension on The Abbey Theatre sometime in 2023.

Tickets from €28 plus booking fee will go on sale this Friday 2 March 2018 from Ticketmaster.ie.

Online Editors