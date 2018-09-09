'It's a tale of vengeance...and feathers' - Cork playwright lands top billing at Dublin Fringe Festival

A top Irish playwright has gone to the birds for the Dublin Fringe Theatre Festival.

Liam Heylin's hilarious new play, 'Lex Talionis', will receive its Irish premiere in Smock Alley Theatre on September 13 next as part of the 2018 festival.

Mr Heylin, Courts Correspondent for The Irish Examiner, has penned multiple hit plays including 'Love, Peace & Robbery' and 'The Hung Juror' which have been staged both in Ireland and off Broadway.

His work is largely inspired by his coverage of judicial matters through his work as a courts correspondent. However, his latest work takes an unique slant on the old Latin motto of Lex Talionis or the rule of 'an eye for an eye'.

It revolves around a group of rooks or crows on a building overlooking an Irish park - and how they respond to the arrival of a suspicious magpie into their group and the resulting murder of a rook chick.

"It's a tale of vengeance - and feathers," he explained. The play is being staged by Wandering Star Theatre Company and features a special preview on September 13 followed by a nightly run until September 16.

Mr Heylin, who lives in Cork but is originally from Waterford, has been writing plays for almost 20 years.

His work also includes such hits as 'Ding Dong' and 'The Girl from Gdansk.'

Online Editors