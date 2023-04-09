Introducing filmmaker Seán Treacy: ‘I saw that telling a story was work too; I was hooked’

From: Wicklow.

About a boy: When Seán Treacy was a boy, he filmed his family and friends with his camcorder. It was just like a scene from Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film The Fabelmans. “I was the writer, actor, director, producer and I did wardrobe too,” says Casey.

Smitten: He did speech and drama classes. When he was seven, he got a part in a Tesco TV ad. “There was something about the atmosphere. I always associated work with being in an office but when I saw that telling a story was work too, I was hooked.”

Winning streak: Fresh International Film Festival is linked to Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year. He made a short for it and won. The next year, he entered in the senior category and came second. The following year, he came first. Now he’s on the judging panel. ​

Hungry for more: Last summer, after the Leaving, he flew to LA on his own, stayed in an Airbnb and got around on a borrowed bike and Uber. “In the cafes, everyone is working on a script.” His short film Foundation, in which he acts, is about learning from misjudgments and will be in Fastnet Film festival in May. He’s also working on documentaries. However, writing and directing a feature film is his big dream.

See seantreacyfilm.com