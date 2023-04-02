Introducing artist Emily McGardle: ‘I am shy but I love being able to express myself through my work’

Born: Monaghan.

Knowns and unknowns: This talented young artist is taking part in the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation annual Incognito art sale. Each artwork is €65. The identity of the artist is kept a secret until the sale is over. Some artists are well-established and others are up-and-coming. Although in the second category, she is an intriguing artist.

One to watch: She was shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize at the National Gallery and has an upcoming exhibition in Rua Red in Tallaght. She has self-published books, one in Irish and another in a comic book style about Shane Ross called Captain Photo Op. She has studied screen printing in DIT and loves it because it is a fast process.

Inventive: “I used to make band T-shirts because you couldn’t buy them here,” she says.

Saving grace: “Art was the only thing I liked in secondary school,” says Emily. “I am really shy and quiet but I love being able to express myself through my work. I prefer making work than having to stand up expressing myself.” In her art, you will discover her quirky take on life. The images are funny, fabulous, creative and highly original, much like herself.

See emilymcgardle.com

The Incognito sale is on April 26. The collection is live now, see incognito.ie