Introducing: Actor Zara Devlin – ‘Minnie Driver was so kind... I was nervous and she calmed me down’

Age: 26.

From: Kildress, Co Tyrone.

The Boss: Her dad worked in the building industry but, by night, he had a Bruce Springsteen tribute band. “He looks just like Bruce and has a beautiful voice.” He did some amateur drama and Zara would go with him to rehearsals. “I loved the smell of the theatre and the red seats. I fell in love with it all.”

Training: Fast-forward to the Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin, where she did her acting degree. “It changed my life,” she says. Since then, she has had some lovely roles, including Laura in The Glass Menagerie,

and she’s also worked on Druid theatre’s DruidShakespeare: Richard III.

Highs and lows: She played Minnie Driver’s daughter in the Amazon Prime TV series Modern Love. “She was so kind to me. I was nervous and she calmed me down.” But a lead role on Broadway in Sing Street the musical was cancelled because of Covid. They had been playing off-Broadway for months before that. “It was the greatest time of my life and my first time in NY. I couldn’t stop looking up.”

Life goes on: She will be in a horror film, Nightman, with Mark Huberman, and she is currently in the Abbey Theatre in Brian Friel’s masterpiece, Translations, until August 13. “I studied the part of Máire in college and now I get to play her. I feel so lucky.”

