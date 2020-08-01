| 15.5°C Dublin

Innovation and evolution: 10 playlets for lockdown theatre

Seraglio, the Mini-Series irishnationalopera.ie Until December

Moving and philosophical: Aaron Monaghan and Clare Monnelly in Ryan Murphy's Ragnarok Expand

Katy Hayes

Resourceful director Jim Culleton and the crew from Fishamble: the New Play Company have responded with imagination to the lockdown. Like other theatre makers around the world, they are squeezing the artform into a new, rather awkward, online shoe. But the result is an unmistakably theatrical show, albeit in this strange screen-bound form.

The company issued a broad invitation to writers to submit 600-word playscripts about the pandemic. They have created a 53-minute show containing 10 playlets in Dublin: some are shot on Zoom, others are filmed on the stage in the O'Reilly Theatre, one is shot by a drone. Most of the writers could be described as new or emerging, so these tiny plays might be a glimpse of the future.

A number are focused on environmental issues: Just Because They're Birds by Maria Popovic is about birdsong, a sound more easily heard during the din-reduction of the pandemic. Patrick O'Laoghaire's lyrical Change is about the push-and-tug relationship between the sea and the land. This is performed by Olwen Fouéré as the land, Pat Kinevane as the sea and Mary Murray as a bird, their voices playing over coastal drone footage. Kinevane's dramatic tones crash like Atlantic breakers on the seashore.