‘I’m over all the trauma, except that letter. If I read it, I’d burst into tears because of the naivety of it’

Stand-up comic Emma Doran got pregnant in her teens and gave birth just before her Leaving Cert. Now cresting a summit in her career, and a mum of three, she tells Liadán Hynes how it all came good despite the odds, and why she can’t bear to re-read the letter she wrote to own mother...

"He was basically saying that women who have young families don’t go out — if you think you’re going to get them to gigs, pfff, think about it again.” Dress, €200, Sister Jane, Arnotts. Photo: David Conachy

Liadán Hynes Today at 03:30