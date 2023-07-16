‘I’m over all the trauma, except that letter. If I read it, I’d burst into tears because of the naivety of it’
Stand-up comic Emma Doran got pregnant in her teens and gave birth just before her Leaving Cert. Now cresting a summit in her career, and a mum of three, she tells Liadán Hynes how it all came good despite the odds, and why she can’t bear to re-read the letter she wrote to own mother...
Emma Doran’s comedy career was well established by the time a man told her there was no audience for what she was doing. It was several years ago, she tells me over coffee at her local pub, near her home in Rathfarnham, Dublin. At that point, Doran, a mother of three, had been performing stand-up for years and had been booked to perform at a festival. The aforementioned man was working with one of the country’s top (male) comedians. He began asking her about her show. “What do you want to do?