Hundreds queue outside Abbey Theatre to catch Roddy Doyle's 'Two Pints' preview

Hundreds of people showed up to queue in the sun to see Roddy Doyle's new three-act drama 'Two Pints' on Monday evening.

A large queue snaked around the historic Abbey Theatre as fans stood for at least an hour to catch tickets to the preview of the Dubliner's play.

The fans were rewarded for their time, with the first 400 getting to see the critically-acclaimed play for free.

Muireann and Chris, both studying Music and Drama at DIT, had been queuing since 5pm.

Queues for Roddy Doyles “Two Pints” at The Abbey Theatre. (Photo: Colin O'Riordan)

"We both like Roddy Doyle," they said.

"I tend to go to all the free previews anyway," Muireann told Independent.ie.

Queues for Roddy Doyles “Two Pints” at The Abbey Theatre. (Photo: Colin O'Riordan)

"They're brilliant, great value, because they're free! Roddy Doyle is just a classic. In college we've been doing some of his first plays, like Brown Bread, so that's where the draw came from."

Meanwhile, Turk and Eva were on a family holiday to Ireland and decided to see a play while they are here.

Queues for Roddy Doyles “Two Pints” at The Abbey Theatre. (Photo: Colin O'Riordan)

"Well I love the playwright, I love the Abbey Theatre. It's probably been almost 20 years since I've been here," said Turk.

"We Americans know him more from the films."

Queues for Roddy Doyles “Two Pints” at The Abbey Theatre. (Photo: Colin O'Riordan)

Eva added; "I love 'The Snapper', but I've never actually seen one of his plays."

College students Dylan, Owen, Rian and Owen stumbled upon the queue because their bus stop was across the road.

None of the young men had seen a Roddy Doyle play - despite living beside him.

"He's like a family friend, we live opposite him," they said.

"We've been standing here for about an hour and five now. Bit more of a commitment than expected," says Owen.

"But it'll be worth it."

Eilish and Eamonn, both actors, saw the free tickets advertised on Instagram so decided to head down.

Eilish is a big Roddy Doyle fan.

"I really like the plays. I saw them again recently and even years later they're still funny."

She says they've stood the test of time because of the characters.

"One of the things I really like is the choice of actors they use. They're completely life like. And that's why they're timeless... I just loves how he writes."

Valentina, a steward for the Abbey Theatre, said it was a busy evening for the ticket office, but she remembers the free tickets for Ulysees sparking more fuss.

Valentina said over 400 people had received their tickets to 'Two Pints'. For the free previews such as this, the steward says usually people start arriving around 4pm, with the ticket giveaway ending at 6:30pm.

Online Editors