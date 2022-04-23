How to Make a Monster – why is the Gate Theatre hosting a beatbox gig?

Billed as “gig theatre”, this Battersea Arts Centre production is more gig than theatre. It is inspired by Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein but bears only tangential connection to that Gothic novel in a few thematic rumblings. Its primary focus is alienation and the internet.

The show starts with a warm-up act, which gets the audience into the swing of things. We get to join in the artistry and make drum noises ourselves, with hissy snares and hi-hats and kick drums. Then six young performers take position, clad in grey hoodies and black pants. They are from the Battersea Beatbox Academy. Each has a distinct personality and even more distinct array of extraordinary sounds.

Co-directors Conrad Murray and David Cumming harness the talents into neat shapes for the individual songs, but the cumulative effect is disappointing; the show doesn’t build in any dramatic sense. Lighting designer Sherry Coenen creates a dynamic atmosphere with bare bulbs and high contrasts.

Some performers emphasise vocal clarity more than others, and the show sometimes gets too shouty. A few beatbox battles are fought where the audience gets to clap loudest for the winner. The whole show has a youth-club vibe. The primary currency here is energy: a young audience at the preview I attended were out to have a good time and happily fed off the energy blasting out.

But what is it doing on the Gate stage? If the idea is to groom an audience for theatre by attracting in young people, it’s deeply wrong-headed. This show has pizzazz, talented performers, a thumping bass sound — but it’s not drama. It’s a beatbox gig and it belongs in Vicar Street. There is a vibrant audience for this, but it’s not a theatre audience. It might be argued that hosting this is better than the Gate being dark, but it’s not much better.

It runs the risk of discouraging the actual theatre audience who currently feel alienated and uncatered for. In facing the challenges of dwindling attendance, there is a temptation to degrade the art form, rather than strive to make better theatre. If this is what we are going to be served, they might as well put the key in the letterbox and turn off the Gate lights.

Satirical strutting cocks and serried swans

Bold Moves at O’Reilly Theatre, Dublin

until April 23

Ballet Ireland’s triple bill of contemporary choreography opens with Stepping Over by Filipe Portugal, a highly romantic piece where male and female dancers float in delicate blue costumes. Grace and harmony prevail as Philip Glass’s Tirol piano concerto provides a somewhat muted musical experience, more background than intrinsic.

The second piece, Strokes Through the Tail, by choreographer Marguerite Donlon, gleefully mines the humour in Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. Dancers clad in formal coat-tails and tulle skirts run a subtle but effective satire on several of ballet’s cherished holy cows; serried swans in particular get a drubbing.

The third section, Christopher Bruce’s Rooster, brings old-rocker sensibility to an array of songs by The Rolling Stones. The Stones’ songs have a different flavour in this context, more disciplined and careful, as they are dominated by the spectacular choreography. A humorous representation of masculinity as a strutting cock is reprised throughout.

Video of the Day

This is a rewarding triptych, each with its own highly distinctive flavour. The standout is the Donlon piece, which has a sizzling contemporary energy in its approach to gender ambiguity; its ironic sideways glance at ballet convention is a hoot. An international company of first-rate dancers dazzle with both personality and skill.