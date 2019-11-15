Hollow and Dead-Eyed Beasts: Child stars facing into bleak future

Writer-director Pea Dinneen has plenty of ideas. This 50-minute social comedy, with some absurdist top-notes, neatly captures the fortunes of three washed-up child stars hitting their mid-twenties, unfit for normal life.

The three friends are marking the fifth anniversary of their dead manager by spending a full day sober. Apart from being their manager, Charles was also the father of Simon (James O'Neill), and the lover of Mel (Niamh McGowan). Cameron (Kevin Cleary) was the one with the talent, possibly.

There are plenty of sparky moments in the script - "have you heard I'm not famous anymore?" asks Cameron on the phone. The local references to articles in Hot Press magazine and Irish TV personalities make for good jokes. Dinneen has a knack for comedy but doesn't know quite what to do with it. Short scenes involving the 'Macarena' dance craze don't sit well with the rest of the material.

There is a good play to be made from these ingredients, a play that tackles the notion of grooming children for stardom and the traumas of failure. But there is a philosophical deficit in the writing and a timidity to the social comment that leaves this work feeling stuck, like its child-star characters, in arrested development.

Indo Review