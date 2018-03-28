This summer's Kilkenny Cat Laughs boasts a diverse line up of top notch talent as well as several new strands of entertainment for fervent comedy fans.

Here's who and what you can see at Kilkenny Cat Laughs 2018

The 24th year of the annual funnyfest, taking place across the June Bank Holiday weekend (May 31 - June 4) will see the festival debut from Rory Schovel, as well as the return of Jason Manford, and Aisling Bea will perform from from recording one of Netflix's 15 minute comedy specials.

Also among the line-up this year are Reginald D Hutner, The Last Leg's Adam Hills, James McAster, Sarah Mascoe, Mock the Week's Zoe Lyons, and our very own Jason Byrne, David O'Doherty, Maeve Higgins and Des Bishop. This year there will also be guest-curated showcases, podcasts, weird performance and a new strand called STRAY.

Among the STRAY treats will be Meltybrains?, Barry Award nominees The Bear Pack, LA's The Super Serious Show and Soho Theatre will make a return. Blind Boy Boatclub’s new podcast will be coming live from Langtons Ballroom, and Reductress will be making their debut with their podcast Mouth Time, the home for “Womens’ News. Feminized”.

Elsewhere Dreamgun Film Reads will present their skewed take on Back To The Future and after selling out last year Seconds Captains Live show will return as will Stephen Frost’s Improv All Stars with Today FM’s Dermot Whelan, and Karl Spain’s Hilarious Walking Tour. Other homegrown talent performing at the festival includes Neil Delamere, Deirdre O’Kane, Andrew Maxwell, Barry Murphy, Karl Spain, Alison Spittle, Bernard O’Shea, Eleanor Tiernan, Abandoman, Colm O’Regan, Chris Kent, Paul Currie, Joanne McNally, Colin Murphy, Eric Lalor, Kevin McGahern, Jarlath Regan, Fred Cooke, Gearoid Farrelly and more.

For the full programme and tickets check out www.thecatlaughs.com

Online Editors