Gruesome hilarity of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen crackles with superb performances
Theatre review
Emer O'Kelly
Hangmen Gaiety Theatre
Latest Theatre & Arts
The Price is just as valuable today as it was back in 1968
Breandán de Gallaí: ‘Gweedore was very remote. I couldn’t wait to get away so I went to Chicago on a dance scholarship’
Artist Jean Bardon: ‘The falling leaves give a sense of floating or lightness and gentle movement’
Introducing bladesmith Patrick Brennan: ‘Doing craft sharpened up everything again after my accident’
The Price at Gate Theatre review: Arthur Miller’s antique classic proves itself to be priceless
Patrick Bergin: ‘I said to Julia Roberts, “Let’s go into a room and just not talk for half an hour”’
Abbey co-director Caitríona McLaughlin: ‘If we have an idea what people or theatre should sound like, what hope have we of welcoming new people into this country?’
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head review: sniggering adolescents empty their minds – and ours too
An Old Song, Half Forgotten: Bryan Murray, Alzheimer’s and a theatrical memorabilia of the mind
Ghosts theatre review: Scandinavian search for joy that is mired in rain-soaked misery
Top Stories
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Latest NewsMore
ARCHIVE: Elaine's dad: 'This is our life sentence. For us there is no parole'
Cash and Rolex watches seized during garda operation targeting gang impersonating police officers
Duke of Sussex hacking claim against tabloid publisher laid bare at High Court
Prince Harry is at centre of phone hacking trial against tabloid publisher
Sturgeon: I could not have anticipated SNP’s troubles ‘in my worst nightmares’
Barbie maker launches first Down’s syndrome doll
Emmet Mullins denies Willie Mullins a grade one treble at Punchestown
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney jokes about Gareth Bale offer
Patch crowned ‘beautiful bulldog’ at Drake University event
Arsenal will never have a better chance to win a league title – Ray Parlour