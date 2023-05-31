Green & Blue review: policing the border from both sides
Project Arts Centre, Dublin, until June 3
Katy Hayes
This is a highly moving piece of social theatre, looking closely at the reality of life for members of the security forces who were tasked with policing the border from both sides at the height of the Troubles.
Latest Theatre & Arts
Green & Blue review: policing the border from both sides
Strictly Ballroom — the Musical review: Baz Luhrmann dances a fine line in show about scoring in sequins
Dancer Kevin Clifton: ‘I love the Blindboy podcast. He takes you on a wonderful journey through history or language or art’
Irish National Opera’s Cosi Fan Tutte is an uproarious romcom with a dash of Irish history
Sculptor Martha Cashman: ‘The power of the hammer and fire intrigued me and set me on course’
Introducing musical-theatre actor Morgan Moore: ‘I love it. It’s electric’
Così fan tutte at the Gaiety: Mozart’s clickbait opera doesn’t translate to an Irish landscape
The Race at The Ark review: children’s dance and disability show reveals the realms of possibility
Ceramicist Cathy Burke: ‘I really love podcasts – they’re great company to while the hours away in the studio’
Opera review: 1950s Irish midlands setting is an inspired choice for Massenet’s Werther
Top Stories
‘It’s our car, it was stolen from company’ – bosses seize Dublin restaurateur’s vehicle in ‘utterly bitter’ unfair dismissal dispute
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
EXCLUSIVE | 16,000 Irish victims of iSpoof site had €40m taken from them – with criminals posing as banks, gardaí and the HSE
Tributes to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele Glodenyte (24), who died in Dublin crash
Latest NewsMore
ITV to carry out external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Vhi Women's Mini Marathon: Last minute training tips and advice for Sunday's run
Harry due to return to UK for latest stage of court fight over hacking
Apple’s App Store sales ‘ecosystem’ surges 29pc to €1.03 trillion
HSE warns vaping is ‘emerging risk’ to health of children
Bodycam footage captures the moment a driver launched their car off of a parked tow truck
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
Another Wales star retires ahead of World Cup as Rhys Webb steps away due to ‘uncertainty in Welsh rugby’
‘My wife is my therapist’ – Brooklyn Beckham on relationship with Nicola Peltz
Elizabeth Holmes to start 11-year prison sentence