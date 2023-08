Viking Theatre, Clontarf Until August 19

Áine Collier and Vinnie McCabe in Bullied, which is being staged at Viking Theatre, Dublin

Michael J Harnett’s new play neatly draws an analogy between the targeted teenage bullying a young person experiences at school with the impersonal bullying that older folk receive from automated service providers like the gas provider or the bank. The writing stays afloat on this smart idea for quite a while.