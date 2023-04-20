Ghosts theatre review: Scandinavian search for joy that is mired in rain-soaked misery

A thoughtful set by Francis O’Connor, impressive lighting by Sinéad McKenna and Aoife Kavanagh’s meticulous sound design provide elegant context for five fine performances in Ghosts. This should mean that a great night in the theatre was had, but the unrelenting grimness of the underlying material swallows much of the delight in its maw.

Set in Norway in the 1880s, Henrik Ibsen’s story is about Helena Alving trying to protect her husband’s posthumous reputation by funding a public orphanage in his name. The Alving marriage looked respectable, but behind the facade was a roiling mess of womanising, drunkenness and hostility.

We hear about a baby sired by the master with a housemaid and a story of inherited syphilis. In 1880, this was firebrand material, and the play shocked and appalled the bourgeois society it exposed. A core question posed is how to identify and cherish the joy in being alive. But the play itself leans towards the antithesis of this, relishing joylessness. It’s not without moments of, I wouldn’t call it humour, but tension-alleviating levity. Lorcan Cranitch gamely mines a seam of fun in the workman Engstrand, father of the maid Regina. Declan Conlon, as Pastor Manders, amusingly upends himself in a number of moralising conundrums. Cathy Belton excels as the conflicted and complicated Mrs Alving, her terrific voice commanding every inch of the auditorium. Simone Collins is a wise, alert Regina. And Calam Lynch, as the unlucky son Oswald, handles the very difficult last scene with real power. Mark O’Rowe’s new version offers a gentle modernisation of the text and emphasises Mrs Alving’s complexity; her prior youthful desire for the pastor gets marked attention. O’Rowe’s direction is very clear: this is an austere, unhappy, rain-kissed world, and when the sun shines, it brings no comfort. This Landmark and Abbey co-production poses a challenge: without its original social context, does Ghosts have too much misery and not enough meaning for a modern audience? The answer is primarily a matter of taste. How much misery can you stand? Some people love it. The show offers more an emotional purgative than a cathartic balm. Ibsen, thy name is bleak.​