Gender role reversal puts an interesting spin on Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow
Theatre reviews
Emer O'Kelly
David Mamet belongs to that 1980s school of American writing which sometimes seems to have closed eyes and ears to everyone who went before save for Ernest Hemingway. The macho gates are flung wide open to the ideal of the tough male who bonds with his own sex, fears all females, and clangs the gates against their incomprehensible emotional complexity, dismissing them from the loud, happy back-clapping world.