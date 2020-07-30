Gate Theatre Dublin won't reopen until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

The Gate Theatre in Dublin has announced that it will not reopen until 2021 and has postponed all of its productions for this year.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the legendary theatre organisation said that the cancellation of nine months of shows planned for 2020 has made staging further productions “unsustainable”.

“I take heart from the solidarity of our staff and our theatre colleagues as we experience this crisis together,” said Selina Cartmell, Director of the Gate.

“Our staff and their families have faced the uncertainty of the past few months with resilience, and our team is ready for the challenges ahead.”

She said that theatre must prevail in “this brave new world”.

“I continue to believe in the potential of the Gate to be a crucial incubator of great Irish creative talent and a powerful platform for the best of Irish and international artists. In this brave new world we are facing together, great theatre must prevail,” Ms Selina added.

The Gate said that for the rest of 2020, staff will focus on “in-depth cultural development for the organisation” and work with artists on developing and commissioning new projects.

It is one of the only two full-time producing theatres in Ireland and relies heavily on the box office as its main source of income, with 67pc of its annual income coming from the box ofﬁce, 23pc coming from Arts Council support and 10pc from fundraising.

The statement adds that the theatre relies on “significant audience numbers” which would not be possible with social distancing in place.

Online Editors