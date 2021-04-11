Game of Thrones star says Gate’s new pandemic play seems too ‘similar’ to his theatre company’s production last year

A Game of Thrones actor and his playwright partner have raised concerns over alleged similarities between a play they staged last year and the Gate Theatre’s forthcoming pandemic production – both of which centre on the universal theme of father-daughter relationship.

Vinnie McCabe and Michael Harnett, directors of Dublin Region Touring Theatre Company, claim the forthcoming Gate production of The Visiting Hour, by renowned playwright Frank McGuinness, is similar in structure to their The Noble Call.

Their two-hander is based on an hour-long conversation between a dying father and his daughter and takes place in a hospice. The play was written by Michael Harnett, was staged before lockdown and featured McCabe, who had played Leo Lefford in Game of Thrones, as the Da.

The promotional blurb describes it as a drama about “family secrets and the bonds that bind us”.

The Visiting Hour is based on a conversation between an elderly father and his daughter during visiting hour in a care home in the pandemic. Frank McGuinness wrote the play in response to lockdown, with the actors Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy in mind for the roles.

The billing reads: “Conversations about the past can be dangerous, and family memories can look very different, depending on who is telling the story.”

The Gate Theatre has dismissed any concerns of similarities between the plays. However Mr McCabe and Mr Harnett said they believe the “similarities between the plays need some clarification” and have sought legal advice.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Mr McCabe stressed that the Dublin Region Touring Theatre Company has “no dispute” with Frank McGuinness as the author of the play.

Its concerns are whether the Gate conducted sufficient due diligence before staging the production and has asked the state-funded theatre to “engage in conversation to find a solution”.

“As the second-highest state-funded company in Ireland, the Gate Theatre has a duty of care to exercise due diligence in staging productions. We believe this must include taking cognisance of similar work already in the public domain,” he said.

A press statement issued by Mr McCabe and Mr Harnett this weekend said they have “genuine concerns about confusion between the two plays”.

"So far the Gate has said that there is no conflict of interest. We disagree and have said in a letter that we are open to any suggestion they may have to clarify the issue in the minds of the public,” the statement read.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent, the Gate Theatre said: "We have been in contact with Michael Harnett. Having considered the matter, the Gate is of the view that there is no issue to be addressed here.”

The Sunday Independent tried to contact Mr McGuinness’s agent on Friday but did not receive a response to emails.

The Noble Call garnered favourable reviews when it ran at Bewleys Café Theatre before lockdown. A film version, directed by Ronan O’Leary and featuring McCabe and Noni Stapleton in the lead roles, is in post-production.

The Visiting Hour is eagerly awaited, both as the premiere of a Frank McGuinness play and as the first Gate production to be streamed to audiences during the pandemic. The Visiting Hour will be performed at the Gate and streamed on April 22, 23 and 24.