Game of Thrones star says Gate’s new pandemic play seems too ‘similar’ to his theatre company’s production last year

Gate Theatre rejects Vinnie McCabe and Michael Harnett's claims that its new drama is similar in plot and structure to their earlier work 

Vinnie McCabe and Noni Stapleton in 'The Noble Call'

Maeve Sheehan

A Game of Thrones actor and his playwright partner have raised concerns over alleged similarities between a play they staged last year and the Gate Theatre’s forthcoming pandemic production – both of which centre on the universal theme of father-daughter relationship.

Vinnie McCabe and Michael Harnett, directors of Dublin Region Touring Theatre Company, claim the forthcoming Gate production of The Visiting Hour, by renowned playwright Frank McGuinness, is similar in structure to their The Noble Call.

