Galway International Arts Festival reviews including Sonya Kelly, Donal Ryan, Enda Walsh and Sam Shepard

Naima Swaleh as Woman In Pink in Druid's The Last Return by Sonya Kelly at The Mick Lally Theatre as part of GIAF. Photo by Ste Murray

T he Galway International Arts Festival, the largest event of its kind in Ireland, has returned to a full schedule after two years of pandemic disruption and yet again it delivers an ambitious programme. Here are four of the thought-provoking and entertaining theatrical highlights.

In The Last Return (Mick Lally Theatre; until July 23), Sonya Kelly establishes herself as a major Irish playwright. Her previous plays have been mightily impressive but this new work for Druid takes her career to the next level as she deftly combines political comment with knockabout comedy.

The play is set in a ticket office in an unspecified European city and is about people queuing for returns to a sold-out production of an opera by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer sounds like he might be an obscure composer, but actually was one of the inventors of the atomic bomb.

Umbrella Woman (Fiona Bell) arrives and she is directed by the unhelpful Ticket Person (Anna Healy) to join the queue for returns. There she finds Newspaper Man (Bosco Hogan) who is first in line. They are joined by Woman in Pink (Naima Swaleh), from Somalia, and then by Military Man (Fionn Ó Loingsigh), an US soldier.

Each of those queuing has a compelling reason to attend this opera. Newspaper Man’s professorial position depends on it. Umbrella Lady’s social prospects at work are at stake.

Military Man has a post-war stress disorder and has been directed to the opera for medical reasons. And we don’t initially know Woman in Pink’s story because she doesn’t speak English and communicates via a translation app on her phone.

Naima Swaleh as Woman In Pink in Druid's The Last Return by Sonya Kelly at The Mick Lally Theatre as part of GIAF. Photo by Ste Murray

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Naima Swaleh as Woman In Pink in Druid’s The Last Return by Sonya Kelly at The Mick Lally Theatre as part of GIAF. Photo by Ste Murray

The play says wildly intelligent things about European history; as African and Middle Eastern refugees are arriving at our borders, so too are they arriving on our stages. Good plays teach you something very profound; this one teaches that forming an orderly queue is an absolute privilege. And while the savagery on display is over the top, it is not entirely divorced from reality.

Absurd the action may be in style, but it is at all times familiar and Kelly’s comic vision is informed by a principled anger. Director Sara Joyce makes a series of audacious decisions, all of which pay off. The performances could not be bettered.

The intimate Mick Lally Theatre is arranged in a formal proscenium style, complete with curtain, and Francis O’Connor’s slick set is like a mini version of something you would find in a big high-end playhouse.

Costumes (O’Connor again) are bright and colourful, full of both comedy and character. Make-up by Gráinne Coughlan deserves special mention for Ticket Person’s terrifying blue eye-shadow and an array of emphatic nail varnishes.

This new play could not be anything other than theatre. It absolutely needs the medium in order to tell its story. I predict it will be a huge hit, and people will be queuing up for returns, hopefully not killing each other in the process.

Donal Ryan’s novel From a Low and Quiet Sea (Nun’s Island Theatre; until July 24) gets a sensitive adaptation in this Decadent Theatre and Galway Arts Centre production. We meet John, an amoral accountant and property speculator, nearing the end of his days, played by Lorcan Cranitch in thoughtful-thug mode.

We meet Farouk, an Irish-settled doctor who is a refugee from a Syrian area overrun by Islamic fundamentalists — Aosaf Afzal movingly expresses the suffering of this desperate husband and father. Darragh O’Toole plays young bus driver Lampy and deftly captures the uncontrollable temper of a spurned 20-year-old male.

Lorcan Cranitch as John in 'From a Low and Quiet Sea'. Photo by Emilija Jefremova

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lorcan Cranitch as John in 'From a Low and Quiet Sea'. Photo by Emilija Jefremova

Maeve Fitzgerald brings clear intelligence to the good-hearted role of Florence, Lampy’s mother. She is a woman living a quiet controlled life of care for her son and her widowed father. Andrew Flynn’s direction finds a delicacy as well as a power in each of the characters.

Penetrative insight

The adaptation is credited to the actors, the director and the writer, and is shaped as a series of monologues, each character holding the stage alone for periods. Ciaran Bagnall’s lighting design and Carl Kennedy’s sound design creates shifts of mood that smoothly join the pieces together, as they unfold on bare wooden boards in front of Ger Sweeney’s abstract backdrop.

Ryan’s writing, at its best, is full of penetrative insight. Florence’s story feels a little thinner than those of the three men, in part because she is holding back the secret that joins up the stories.

However, this lack of connection between the characters for most of the show is somewhat frustrating. When the bits of the jigsaw finally fall into place at the end, it feels too late. This worked better in the book; a novel’s shape can be much more diffuse. But this structural deficit means that Ryan’s story, for all its insights and appeal, remains a novel on the stage rather than a play.

Middle Bedroom (Columban Hall; until July 24) is the ninth episode of the Galway International Arts Festival’s theatre installation series Rooms, written by Enda Walsh and designed by GIAF artistic director Paul Fahy. Each year a 15-minute audio-play has been created, set inside a room of some sort. This superbly dark new episode, performed by Rory Nolan, sends shivers down the spine.

A small audience of four enters, having been instructed to sit where we like. I take a hard chair, someone else plonks down on the bed. The first thing that hits you is the smell; it is stuffy, airless, dusty and male. And is that a faint tang of cat urine? “What’s that terrible smell?” asks Daddy. “It’s us,” comes the reply.

The room is a monumental mess, piles of clothes; an overflowing chest of drawers; ancient mahogany furniture, inherited from somewhere grander is offset against a cheap pine bedstead.

The voiceover is a recording made by adult child Richard, who lives a bitter life looking after his elderly father. Richard peers out the blinds scornfully observing the comings and goings of the cul-de-sac inhabitants. An old reel-to-reel recording machine stands next to a pile of tangled audiotapes. Piles of CDs, LPs and VHS tapes attest to Richard’s interests and undeveloped talents.

“My God! my life!” he laments. A local cat wanders in; Daddy takes a liking to it and calls it Lucky. Richard detains the puss for a while, bribing it with fish fingers, until a woman knocks on the door with her three-year-old son and a poster for a missing cat.

There are echoes of Samuel Beckett here but without the compassion. A Pinteresque menace dominates in a play about how an under-used brain can curdle into malignancy. Cul-de-sacs, desirable low-traffic suburban layouts, can be sinister places of entrapment.

Walsh skilfully toys with dread and leaves the audience to consider some very bad outcomes. Terrible things don’t happen in the story, but they do happen in the audience’s imagination. This is fine dramatic manipulation, and Walsh, Fahy and Nolan have created a memorable slice of darkness in the middle of all the summer festival cheer.

We left the cloying atmosphere of this dark middle bedroom happy to escape into the bright Galway air.

Unpredictable violence

True West (Town Hall Theatre; until July 23), Sam Shepard’s play about brotherly non-love was first produced in San Francisco in 1980. Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company had a major early success with a production in 1982, and now tackles this keystone American classic for a new generation.

Austin is house-sitting his mother’s neat suburban home near Los Angeles while working on his screenplay. His brother Lee shows up, a desert-dwelling dropout who dabbles in burglary and often explodes into unpredictable violence.

Austin has a meeting with his producer, and somehow Lee manages to muscle his way into the dynamic, pitches his own desert-set movie idea, which the producer loves. Lee is a violent bully and his brother is afraid of him, until failure breeds a recklessness in the weaker sibling and things get violently out of hand.

Fight director Ned Mochel choreographs these highly convincing vicious outbursts that contain the poignant scrabbling of small boys as well as the frightening lethal power of grown men.

The casting of African-American actors gives a fresh slant to the brothers’ parallel urges to conform or abandon society’s expectations, and these newer complexities are conveyed in terrific performances: Namir Smallwood is a terrifying, flinty Lee; Jon Michael Hill’s placating Austin is a touching portrait of a people-pleaser at the end of his rope; Randall Arney (who also directs) is pure smooth as the producer. Ora Jones has a wonderful cameo as the distracted mother who returns to her dying house plants.

Set design by Todd Rosenthal is dominated by yellow, which at first seems cheery, then malign. Sound designer Richard Woodbury creates an oppressive soundscape that includes howling coyotes, maddening crickets and the thudding of a typewriter.

This dense play passes over you like a whirlwind, giving you plenty to think about. Civilisation is not a guarantee, no matter how hard we try to conform; family life can be an utter minefield; we are all only a few crazy-making events away from chaos.