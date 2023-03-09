Frigid at Bewley’s Café Theatre review: Hilarious show captures the awfulness of adolescence

Writer-performer Rosa Bowden aims to score laughs, and this she does big-time with a sharp picture of Dublin teen life. Set in 2007, this is a look back at the “girl-power” generation, the pop-culture period that promoted the intrinsic value of girls and girls’ friendships but lacked any proper feminist bite: the power to be sexy but without any sense.

Upending this is Niamh O’Reilly, the brainy girl who is half-heartedly attempting to blend in with her peers by finding a boy to kiss. She goes to a friend’s house to get dressed up for the teen disco and the makeover is hilarious.

Niamh starts off looking like her demure self and soon transforms into a teenage exhibitionist with pink vest top, ultra mini skirt, and smoky eyes. Bowden is a winning and versatile performer: she creates a terrific character in Niamh, a smart girl trying to negotiate the path towards her true self without becoming a social pariah in a teen-world that loves, above all else, conformity with the pack. There are affecting moments of anger, like when she arms herself with an imaginary sub-machine gun and annihilates all the boys. She also does a great job of performing a load of cameos, including the friend’s mum smoking a fag, the friend who is just like her mum, and several teenage boys. Expand Close Rosa Bowden in Frigid. Photo by Hazel Coonagh / Facebook

The script captures the sheer awfulness of the adolescent period, with some merciless depiction of shaming and bullying. Bowden's writing skills are impressive, and the show is adroitly time-stamped by Niamh receiving a letter from her future self in 2023, when her fabulous future includes being a human rights lawyer who is married to a film star. A pleasing simple set involves helium lip balloons and a pink glitter backdrop. Sound design is by Ciaran Gallagher, who also DJs, and is a smooth presence throughout. Directed by Hildegard Ryan, the tone steers adroitly around sensitivities: whilst the picture of teen-girl life is exaggerated for comic effect, there are several terrifying grains of truth. This was a very worthy winner of the Bewley's Little Gem award at the Dublin Fringe last autumn and is a terrific lunchtime entertainment.