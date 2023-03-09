| 3.2°C Dublin

Frigid at Bewley’s Café Theatre review: Hilarious show captures the awfulness of adolescence

Until March 25

Rosa Bowden as Niamh O&rsquo;Reilly in Frigid. Photo by Hazel Coonagh Expand
Rosa Bowden as Niamh O’Reilly in Frigid. Photo by Hazel Coonagh

Katy Hayes

Writer-performer Rosa Bowden aims to score laughs, and this she does big-time with a sharp picture of Dublin teen life. Set in 2007, this is a look back at the “girl-power” generation, the pop-culture period that promoted the intrinsic value of girls and girls’ friendships but lacked any proper feminist bite: the power to be sexy but without any sense.

Upending this is Niamh O’Reilly, the brainy girl who is half-heartedly attempting to blend in with her peers by finding a boy to kiss. She goes to a friend’s house to get dressed up for the teen disco and the makeover is hilarious.

