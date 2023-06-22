Freefalling and Four Lovers at the Cork Midsummer: a high-flying act and a Shakespearean circus

Georgina Miller’s story of an adventure gone wrong and a clownish take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream are must-sees. Shows end on Saturday

The personal essay has had a resurgence of late; Emilie Pine, Sinéad Gleeson and Arnold Thomas Fanning have all used their life experiences to fashion illuminative prose narratives. In recent theatre we’ve had striking real-life stories from the likes of Gabriel Byrne and Michael Keegan-Dolan. Now Georgina Miller’s debut solo play Freefalling takes her extraordinary experience of a medical calamity while travelling and turns it into a fascinating aerial act.