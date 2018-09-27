The stunning visuals of the BBC's Blue Planet II will be accompanied by music by Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming in a spectacular new show.

Expect the spectacular - Blue Planet II Live in Concert with music composed by Hans Zimmer coming to 3Arena

Blue Planet II - Live in Concert will hit 13 dates across the UK and Ireland including the 3Arena, Dublin on March 24, 2019 and the SSE Arena, Belfast on March 23.

During the filming of Blue Planet II for the BAFTA-winning BBC One series, film crews embarked on 125 expeditions, travelled to 39 countries and spent over 6,000 hours of deep sea diving armed with the latest state of the art equipment.

The resulting visuals are breathtaking. Now they'll be shown on a big screen with the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Matthew Freeman providing the musical accompaniment.

Accompanied by the original music score by Bleeding Fingers Music, composed by Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming, the concert will be performed live by the orchestra.

Hans Zimmer says of composing the music for Blue Planet II – "The idea is to depict the abundance of life as well as the movements and vibrations of the ocean. By using the orchestra in an unconventional way, we wanted to create ‘living’ chords that ebb and flow throughout the series."

Matthew Freeman adds, "With the winning combination of a live symphony orchestra of 80 musicians and some of the most stunning underwater images ever seen, Blue Planet II Live in Concert brings together inspirational visuals with magnificent original music. It’s a moving experience and a privilege to conduct this unique concert.”

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster. Belfast tickets are also available from SSE Arena box office 9073 9074

Belfast Tickets: £65.00 / £55.00 / £38.00

Dublin Tickets: €76.00, €65.45 and €44.05

All prices subject to availability.

