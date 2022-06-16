Energetic fairy tale produces moments of theatrical magic

Lots of different ingredients cohabit in this hugely imaginative co-production from the Gate and Theatre Lovett. Written by Louis Lovett and Nico Brown, it is a version of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale about the one-legged soldier who loves a paper ballerina but is prevented from achieving his heart’s desire by bad luck and passivity.

Here the tin soldier’s story is used as a prism through which to view the story of Andersen’s ultimately lonely life. We first meet him as an old man, played by Lovett himself. A few good swipes are taken at Disney’s appropriation of several of Andersen’s tales. We hear of young Hans’ impoverished upbringing and his journey to Copenhagen aged 14 to try to make a career in the theatre. A family takes him in, and he is confounded to find himself attracted to both the son and daughter.

A malignant jack-in-the-box from the tin soldier story becomes an alter ego for the probing of Andersen’s inner conflicts. Dancer/choreographer Kévin Coquelard plays this character, primarily a dance role. Lovett ventriloquises and Coquelard mouths the words as he moves; these moments are pure theatrical magic and director Muireann Ahern steers them perfectly.

Singer Olesya Zdorovetska has a rich theatrical voice, but her contribution feels adjacent to the drama rather than integral. Composer and musician Conor Linehan adds a cabaret feel as the onstage pianist. The role of a young boy (Theo Cosgrave and Arthur Peregrine) is a reminder that Andersen himself was a boy soprano, but again, this element could be better integrated.

References to the war in Europe, a Prussian invasion of Jutland, with explosive echoes provided by Carl Kennedy’s sound design, bring the past and the present together in an unsettling way. Sinéad Lawlor’s costumes are highly inventive, nicely prominent against the dark background of Jamie Vartan’s frame-within-frame set.

Coquelard’s floppy jack-in-the-box is highly memorable and is one of the best-ever creations of a disruptive alter ego on stage. Lovett’s consummate central performance mostly holds the unruly energy together. But there is too much going on here and the central story of an emotionally stunted man is finally swamped by too many ingredients.

James Joyce given contemporary treatment

Dubliners at Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin

until June 24

Produced by Smock Alley and Corn Exchange, this new version of Dubliners leans into the contemporary moment to give us a James Joyce who feels very much alive. This is no prim version in petticoats, straw hats and high blouses; there is no whiff of Bloomsday heritage twee. The characters are hanging round street corners, flirting with each other and boozing their heads off. There is a backdrop of graffiti-daubed, urban decay from set designer Sarah Bacon. But the style is upbeat and energetic.

Adapted by Annie Ryan and Michael West, and directed by Ryan, we get eight of the 15 stories: An Encounter; Eveline; Two Gallants; The Boarding House. Then an interval, followed by: A Little Cloud; Counterparts; A Painful Case and the ending of The Dead. The adaptation combines narration and dialogue, frequently the characters narrate their own lives, which works well.

It is largely presented in a realistic style, with the exception of Counterparts which harnesses some of the Commedia-dell’arte energy that Corn Exchange is noted for. This is a delightful version of the stories and a reminder that it’s hard to beat the power of great writing. The ensemble of eight actors all deliver fine performances, but Fiona Browne’s Mrs Mooney in The Boarding House encapsulates the essence: funny, mildly lewd, upwardly mobile, pragmatic, and most deeply and definitely a Dubliner.