Easter Rising play is resurrected online for sofa-bound viewers

As an Easter online event, Fishamble: The New Play Company are streaming archive footage of their 2016 ­centenary production of Colin Murphy's play ­recreating the events of the Easter Rising. Directed by Jim ­Culleton, the show was produced, as the title says, inside the GPO, performed in the elegant main public hall with the audience seated in a circle.

The play follows the tense and ­chaotic events over the five days during which the republican rebels held the building, whilst bedlam raged outside on the Dublin streets and the British army assembled a force to quash the upstarts.

Playwright and journalist Murphy has created a number of successful documentary-dramas, most significantly Guaranteed! and Bailed Out!, a pair of compelling and surprisingly entertaining yarns that dealt with the economic crash of 2008 and its subsequent fallout. This GPO play was a departure, as he dipped his pen in the ink of history.

Historians write chronicles, and we must have that for the events and the facts. But writers and actors bring the gift of embodiment to the table, and make a stab at establishing what the events might have actually felt like at the time. As with Hugh Leonard's ingenious teleplay Insurrection, made by RTÉ for the 50th anniversary commemorations in 1966, Murphy's play is an attempt to view the events from inside the consciousnesses of the main players, rather than record it from without. Here we have a somewhat impractical Patrick Pearse (Ronan Leahy), whose compelling rhetoric takes on a life of its own. One volunteer laments "too many poets and not enough guns - that's our tragedy".

Michael Joseph 'The' O'Rahilly embodies the confusion and contradictory energies of the activists, as he is simultaneously for and against the Rising; these messy impulses are played out in a fine performance by Don Wycherly, his voice crackling with the heat of an Irish countryside fireplace.

Karen Ardiff is Mary Louisa, wife of the GPO General Secretary; she ­narrates the action and provides the perspective of the British establishment, a cut-glass reminder that events appear very different from alternative angles.

This is filmed for documentary record, rather than broadcast, so the camerawork and sound are rudimentary. But it conveys the experience very well for those who missed the actual show. The 2016 production had limited audience capacity and sold out early. To scramble the famous Karl Marx quote: history repeats itself first as tragedy, then as farce - finally, it becomes a docudrama.

Oh my daughter, oh my ducats!

The Merchant of Venice

globeplayer.tv Streaming on demand

The Lockdown gives us all a chance to catch up with our Shakespeare online. This delightful 2015 production from the Globe Theatre features Jonathan Pryce as Shylock and his daughter Phoebe Pryce as Jessica; it is as rich a jewel box as that which Jessica steals from her father's house.

This consummate production in traditional Elizabethan dress features excellent capering performances in the cameos and small parts, including a delightful Stefan Adegbola as Lancelot Gobbo. The double act between Portia (Rachel Pickup) and her maid Nerissa (Dorothea Myer-Bennett) is played with high glee. Portia is one of the best female characters ever written. But the core of director Jonathan Munby's interpretation centres on the tragic dynamic between Shylock and his daughter. Jonathan Pryce brings layers to the wounded complexity of the old Jewish money lender. Shakespeare's sensitivity to racism and the issue of slavery is seized with both fists. A dialogue-free prelude in the marketplace and a religious ceremony at the end enhance Shylock's tragic status; he is a tragic figure marooned in a comedy. Following the Oscar nomination for Two Popes last year, Pryce's star has risen even further. Shylock and Shakespeare are both brilliantly served.

Indo Review