Designer Helen Delany: ‘I love the pace, the colour and the sound of Wes Anderson’s films’

Dublin-born, London-based designer/illustrator Helen Delany is one half of hip knitwear brand Electronic Sheep with Brenda Aherne. Their new tapestry ‘Notifications Off’ will be unveiled at First Fortnight at Dublin’s Project Arts Centre on Friday before showing in London and Paris. electronicsheep.com

BOOK: Nora

I’m currently reading Nora by Irish writer Nuala O’Connor and Acting Class by American graphic novelist Nick Drnaso. I love these books, especially as I got them at recent book signings.

Drnaso had a queue going out the door yet managed to draw a little portrait of himself in each book. It’s all drawings and dialogue – perfect for me, as I like to read slowly and pause as I go.

Nora – based on Nora Barnacle, James Joyce’s wife – is not what I expected. I love how bold and down to earth it is. It makes me look at Joyce in a new light.

FILM: Wes Anderson

I keep going back to my old favourites – classics such as The Royal Tenenbaums by Wes Anderson. I love the pace, the colour and the sound of his films, and I often play them in the background while I’m working.

I also love the retro sets and clothes. Last year I saw an Anderson exhibition which had his real props, artwork, miniature sets and costumes on show, so now I feel even more connected to his imagined reality when watching his films.​

SONG: J Smoov

Lately I’ve been alternating between digital radio (sohoradiolondon.com; nts.live) and my own Spotify playlists. The latter are haphazardly mixed (heavy metal, folk, punk, alternative rock, rockabilly, jazz, classic, indie), according to my mood.

Current and long-standing favourite songs are ‘J Smoov’ by Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks – I love his voice and have seen them live lots. Also ‘Helplessly Hoping’ by Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Plus Irish artists (Thin Lizzy, Shane MacGowan, Brigid Mae Power, Virgin Prunes, Pet Lamb) that we at Electronic Sheep have featured in our work.​

FESTIVAL: Primavera

Primavera in Barcelona is a favourite festival that I can’t wait for again. It is a perfect combination of my kind of music and bands, friends from Dublin, and tapas bars nearby.