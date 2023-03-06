| 4.8°C Dublin

Der Rosenkavalier review: Toy boys, gender-switching and convent girls in brilliant satirical opera

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin until March 11

Celine Byrne (Marschallin) and Paula Murrihy (Octavian) in Der Rosenkavalier. Photo by Pat Redmond Expand
Andreas Bauer Kanabas (Baron Ochs, centre) and Samuel Dale Johnson (Farinal, left) in Der Rosenkavalier. Photo by Pat Redmond Expand

Katy Hayes

Richard Strauss’s complex opera combines romance with satire. It punctures the pomposity of European petty nobility and the upwardly mobile bourgeoisie, themes which would have been topical at its 1911 Dresden premiere. It is also a sex comedy, where a mature princess entertains a toy boy and a lusty old roué seeks to marry an innocent fresh-from-the convent girl. This all happens in a world where brandy-fuelled henchmen chase housemaids around. It is so politically incorrect it turns itself hilariously inside out.

The Princess of Werdenberg (Celine Byrne), referred to as “the Marschallin”, has a young lover Octavian (Paula Murrihy), a 17-year-old nobleman as sincere as he is ardent. She dispatches him on behalf of her lecherous cousin Baron Ochs (Andreas Bauer Kanabas) to bring the proposal rose to the cousin’s intended, the young innocent Sophie (Claudia Boyle). The Marschallin is conscious that her young lover must and will move on, and this is what happens — Octavian falls for Sophie when they meet.

