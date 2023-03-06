Der Rosenkavalier review: Toy boys, gender-switching and convent girls in brilliant satirical opera

Richard Strauss’s complex opera combines romance with satire. It punctures the pomposity of European petty nobility and the upwardly mobile bourgeoisie, themes which would have been topical at its 1911 Dresden premiere. It is also a sex comedy, where a mature princess entertains a toy boy and a lusty old roué seeks to marry an innocent fresh-from-the convent girl. This all happens in a world where brandy-fuelled henchmen chase housemaids around. It is so politically incorrect it turns itself hilariously inside out.

The Princess of Werdenberg (Celine Byrne), referred to as “the Marschallin”, has a young lover Octavian (Paula Murrihy), a 17-year-old nobleman as sincere as he is ardent. She dispatches him on behalf of her lecherous cousin Baron Ochs (Andreas Bauer Kanabas) to bring the proposal rose to the cousin’s intended, the young innocent Sophie (Claudia Boyle). The Marschallin is conscious that her young lover must and will move on, and this is what happens — Octavian falls for Sophie when they meet.

Octavian is a “trouser role”, a male opera part that is designed for a female singer. It allows for a certain amount of bedroom-hopping that might have scandalised audiences were the performer actually male. Murrihy’s terrific interpretation has a mild butch edge and convinces extraordinarily well. When Octavian disguises himself as a housemaid, Murrihy is a woman, pretending to be a man, pretending to be a woman. Truly the early 20th century had its own distinct handle on gender issues. The opera also provides a meditation on ageing and disappointment — this strand of the story is buoyed aloft by Byrne’s magnificent voice; she flips the audience from mirth to poignancy in an instant. Expand Close Andreas Bauer Kanabas (Baron Ochs, centre) and Samuel Dale Johnson (Farinal, left) in Der Rosenkavalier. Photo by Pat Redmond / Facebook

Whatsapp Andreas Bauer Kanabas (Baron Ochs, centre) and Samuel Dale Johnson (Farinal, left) in Der Rosenkavalier. Photo by Pat Redmond This is an Irish National Opera remount of a production first seen at Garsington Opera in 2021. A baroque swirl motif dominates Gary McCann’s rich set design, and his costumes are full-on glamour. Director Bruno Ravella revels in all the opulence, but crucially, in Act 3, with the many pregnant ladies in dirndl dresses, brings a feminist political sensibility to the fore. This is a treat of a show, such a pleasure to see so much wealth, both of talent and resources, on an Irish stage. A four-plus hour outing of immense operatic riches.