Darkk review: thought-solo show captures the essence of a depressive spiral

Smock Alley Boys’ School, Dublin: run concluded

This 60-minute solo show from writer/performer SD Clifford is a Beckettian attempt to pin down the experience of life when joy has left. Fifty-nine-year-old Terry is in a state of existential turmoil, a paranoid sense of everybody talking about him makes him retreat “deeper and deeper into dark”. He insists he is not safe and, in particular, not safe with himself. He accuses a mirror of sharing “my thoughts on Facebook”.