Criticism as some tickets to see Paul Mescal in London West End hit cost over £300

A leading British actor has said going to see a play in a theatre is at risk of becoming an elitist pursuit as he decried hefty ticket prices during a cost of living crisis.

Derek Jacobi said theatre should be open to all and hit out at stall tickets costing £150.

He was speaking after he received a lifetime achievement award at the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Among the other winners on the night was Paul Mescal who won best actor for his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire – a production where tickets can cost over £300.

Jacobi told the Guardian: “I’m not on the production side, the business side, so perhaps I’m talking through my hat but when they say it’s £150 for a seat in the stalls, I understand that – and it shocks me.

“I’m not an economist – I don’t know the basics of how a theatre survives without money but it certainly can’t survive without bums on seats either,” he warned.

“And if the money is prohibitive to bums on seats then we’re up s*** creek without a paddle.”

A representative for A Streetcar Named Desire said that 83pc of all its tickets have been sold at £100 or under.

The official box office, ATG Tickets, has tickets for sale at £85 for the showing in Phoenix Theatre. However, other websites are selling tickets for April and May at £230.

On the London Theatre website tickets are being sold from £248 for the month of April, with prices increasing on weekends to £310.