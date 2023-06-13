Cormac McCarthy, author of The Road and No Country for Old Men, dies aged 89
Nicole VassellUK Independent
Cormac McCarthy, who wrote novels such as The Road and No Country for Old Men, has died aged 89.
Cormac McCarthy, author of The Road and No Country for Old Men, dies aged 89
